With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber with kind words for his victims struck the highly visible downtown North Augusta Waffle House early Friday.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery at 324 Georgia Ave., according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

A Black male wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a black ski mask walked around the building from the direction of Buena Vista Avenue and entered, according to officers.

He then pointed a black handgun and told employees to open the register.

One of them complied, putting all the cash in a Waffle House to-go bag and handing it to the robber, according to authorities.

The robber replied: “God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone,” according to a report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The robber ran of the door and jumped into a rear seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the road, officers reported. The vehicle left south on Georgia Avenue, going over the Savannah River bridge and into Georgia, according to authorities.

