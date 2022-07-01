Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
Earthquakes rumbling the 2-state
Earthquakes rumbling the 2-state
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds
File photo of crime scene tape.
Augusta commissioners, residents discuss public safety solutions
Augusta commissioners, residents discuss public safety solutions
Augusta commissioners, residents discuss public safety solutions