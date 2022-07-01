‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Troopers in Florida are investigating an incident where a 26-year-old woman died on her birthday.

Authorities said A’Ryshanae McTear was walking on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, Florida, when two vehicles struck and killed her on June 25.

WALB reports her family doesn’t know why she was walking alone on the highway. They described McTear as the glue that kept their family together.

The 26-year-old’s father, Latrell Wallace, said his daughter was an honor student who had just graduated college with her medical and phlebotomist degree. She was starting her career in the medical field.

Wallace said McTear went to Jacksonville from Douglas with her two friends to celebrate her 26th birthday. He said the family was waiting for her to return because they had a family cookout planned.

“We don’t know what happened. This is the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” Wallace said.

McTear leaves behind her nieces, nephews and her siblings.

“This will never go away. The pain will never go away for this family. Saying goodbye to her will never happen. We will never get to say goodbye to our daughter. We will never have closure because we don’t know what happened,” Wallace said.

McTear ‘s family said they plan to celebrate her life with a balloon release in her honor.

