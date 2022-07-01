Hit-and-run crash kills 1 person in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash left one person dead early Thursday in Aiken, according to police.

The crash happened just before 12:52 a.m. near the intersection of Laurens Street and Beams Road, according to authorities.

The male victim died, according to police, although Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables hasn’t released any information about the case, including the victim’s name.

The vehicle that struck the victim is believed to be a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

A vehicle like this one is thought to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Aiken. (Contributed)

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call 803-293-7844 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

