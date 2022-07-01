North Augusta lottery ticket yields $50,000 prize for Georgian

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia man played Powerball with Double Play in North Augusta and won $50,000.

For years, the winner says he’s been quick picking his numbers at the Circle K Store on West Martintown Road.

His visit ahead of the June 15 Powerball drawing was his luckiest so far.

He added Double Play to his ticket for an extra $1.

While his ticket lost in the Powerball drawing, his numbers won big in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball draw. In the Double Play drawing, he matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win $50,000.

“And I’m still playing,” he told lottery officials after cashing in his Double Play win.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball with Double Play® are 1 in 913,129.

For selling the claimed ticket, Circle K No. 5588 in North Augusta received a commission of $5,000.

