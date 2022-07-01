Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Kemp extends Georgia’s suspension of fuel tax

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump(MGN Online)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the rest of the summer.

He also renewed the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.

GEORGIA GAS PRICES:

When gas prices started sharply spiking a few weeks ago and driving up inflation on other goods, Kemp suspended the fuel tax, which is roughly 30 cents a gallon, to give consumers a break. As a result, Georgia’s gas now is among the cheapest in the nation, running roughly 50 cents below the national average.

The previously extended suspension was set to expire in a few days.

“I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing,” Kemp said.

Both executive orders will be extended through August.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids
Stay. Social Tap and Table sees success with drag show despite online criticism.
Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

Latest News

Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
Downtown Atlanta
Abortion restrictions could impact Georgia’s economy
Nurse hospital generic
Caregiver crunch continues across the river region
The Bell Auditorium in Augusta is due for some renovations.
Renovation plans set the stage for revival of Bell Auditorium