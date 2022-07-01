Kemp extends Georgia’s suspension of fuel tax

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the rest of the summer.

He also renewed the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.

GEORGIA GAS PRICES:

When gas prices started sharply spiking a few weeks ago and driving up inflation on other goods, Kemp suspended the fuel tax, which is roughly 30 cents a gallon, to give consumers a break. As a result, Georgia’s gas now is among the cheapest in the nation, running roughly 50 cents below the national average.

The previously extended suspension was set to expire in a few days.

“I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing,” Kemp said.

Both executive orders will be extended through August.

