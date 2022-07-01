Submit Photos/Videos
Judge mulls rules for Ga. grand jury on Trump

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is considering what guidelines to place on questions that can be asked of Georgia state lawmakers called before a special grand jury investigation into possible attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state.

The investigation into actions by former President Donald Trump began last year.

Lawyers representing a former state lawmaker and the state’s lieutenant governor had asked the judge to quash the subpoenas.

They argued their clients are protected by legislative privilege and immunity.

The judge said during a hearing Friday that he wouldn’t quash the subpoenas but that he would provide some rules in a written order.

