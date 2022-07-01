Georgia DNR working to ensure safety during the holiday weekend

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re expecting a busy weekend at the lake.

There’s a Fourth of July celebration at Cherokee Boat Landing, and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

If you are going out to have fun, the Department of Natural Resources wants you to do it safely. They say if you are boating under the influence, you will get caught, and arrested.

We were out on the lake Friday to see the safety measures already going in place.

As families start to wind down for the long holiday weekend, work is just beginning for Clarks Hill Marina.

“This weekend is going to be very hectic. We have all the rental boats going out. We have eight launches due already,” said Zachary Beal, operations manager.

They’re sharing an important message that we all hear but don’t always follow.

“If you can’t swim, wear a lifejacket. If you don’t know how to swim, wear a lifejacket. Always wear a lifejacket,” he said.

Georgia DNR will have a tall task on the lake, keeping families safe.

Corporal Bobby Timmerman says they have over 150 positions open with the agency.

“I’m guessing there’s going to be a good amount of people,” he said. “You know we are pretty short out here.”

That’s why they’re stressing the importance of taking extra safety precautions, otherwise, you’ll see blue lights racing toward you

“Anyone under the age of 13 has to have a lifejacket on whether that’s a standup paddleboard, a kayak, or a powerboat. They have to be wearing it anytime the boats are in operation,” said Timmerman.

You can drink on the boat, but the driver has to be sober. They say it’s hard to see tragic accidents happen when they know they’re easily avoidable.

“You hate to see it. None of us want to deal with any kind of tragedy out here, whether it’s just an injury or a fatality. It’s hard on the officers and hard on the families, but a lot of it can be avoided,” he said.

