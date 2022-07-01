Families share the meaning of July Fourth at Ft. Gordon celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Excitement, music, rides, and more at Fort Gordon on Barton Field.

It was a full crowd, plus a concert featuring Chris Janson.

We spoke with one military family about what the Fourth of July really means.

Freedom is always top of mind at Fort Gordon, but this weekend, it means a little more.

“Service to the nation is what we’re grounded in. When we see the flag flying, when we hear the National Anthem, those are the sorts of things that make us stop and pause and think about what it means to be an American,” said Paul Stanton, commanding general, Cyber Center of Excellence.

Service members, civilians, and families gathered at Fort Gordon to celebrate what it means to be an American.

“Service gives us the opportunity to ensure our freedoms into perpetuity,” he said.

Stanton told us the event is a way to say thanks to the community that embraces them.

Thousands of families from the community kicked off this action-packed weekend with food trucks, face painting, rock climbing, carnival games and rides, country music, and of course, a fireworks show.

Anne Bowman said: “The MWR goes out of their way. It is a goal for them to provide Fort Gordon and the local CSRA community with a safe and family-friendly environment to celebrate our wonderful nation.”

