Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!

Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area.

The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing a seismic swarm.

We talked with White about how unusual this is and if there is any need to worry.

MORE | 4 more tremors add to South Carolina’s longest string of earthquakes

White says there have been over 50 earthquakes recently around the Elgin and Lugoff area which has led to the classification of a seismic swarm.

While swarms are rare for South Carolina, there usually is a sequence of earthquakes.

“We have a sequence of earthquakes, maybe four earthquakes or 10 earthquakes over the course of a few days or a month and that happens every couple of years,” said White.

The Elgin and Lugoff area lie on top of an ancient fault line called the Eastern Piedmont Fault System. It is unlikely that this fault zone will produce a larger earthquake.

White says the most we have to worry about locally is a book falling off the shelf above our bed, so it’s best to remove those.

MORE | 2 earthquakes recorded Thursday night in Midlands after 2-morning quakes

If you do find yourself in a strong earthquake, it’s best to take steps to get inside, away from windows and best to get under a doorway to ensure safety practices.

Scientists, like White, rely on public reports to determine intensity maps. If you think you felt an earthquake, you can go to the USGS website to make a report.

It’s good to hear we don’t have to worry about something worse coming down the line from all this activity recently.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids

Latest News

DNR working to ensure safety during the holiday weekend
DNR working to ensure safety during the holiday weekend
Lawmakers push for higher military wages
Lawmakers push for higher military wages
Earthquakes rumbling the 2-state
Earthquakes rumbling the 2-state
File photo of crime scene tape.
Augusta commissioners, residents discuss public safety solutions