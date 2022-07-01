Drive-thru COVID testing will be offered on Fourth of July
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Health wants to remind people that it continues to offer drive-thru COVID tests in Augusta in partnership with Mako Medical.
The tests will even be available on the Fourth of July.
The testing normally takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 524 15th St.
Hours of operation on the Forth of July will be 8 a.m. to noon.
For faster service, you can pre-register at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/.
The agency also wants to remind people they can schedule a COVID vaccination by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.
Also, free COVID-19 over-the-counter antigen self-test kits can be picked up at local health department offices while supplies last.
