Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pattern of wet weather will continue through the weekend with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day. Severe weather is unlikely, but localized flooding will be possible, mainly in urban and other flood prone areas. Typical summertime thunderstorms expected next week.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today beginning in the early afternoon lasting into the evening. Highs will begin to return to a more seasonal pattern this weekend and into next week in the lower 90s. Lows each night will remain near 70.

Heading into the 4th of July weekend, Showers and thunderstorms are, likely but the chance of severe weather remains low. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Expect a normal summertime pattern in the long term with near normal temperatures in the low 90s and typical afternoon convection. Keep it here for more updates.

