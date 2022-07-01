Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered showers and storms each afternoon with seasonal highs in the 90s.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pattern of wet weather will continue through the weekend with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day. Severe weather is unlikely, but localized flooding will be possible, mainly in urban and other flood prone areas. Typical summertime thunderstorms expected next week.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today beginning in the early afternoon lasting into the evening. Highs will begin to return to a more seasonal pattern this weekend and into next week in the lower 90s. Lows each night will remain near 70.

Heading into the 4th of July weekend, Showers and thunderstorms are, likely but the chance of severe weather remains low. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Expect a normal summertime pattern in the long term with near normal temperatures in the low 90s and typical afternoon convection. Keep it here for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids
Stay. Social Tap and Table sees success with drag show despite online criticism.
Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

Latest News

Rain Chances Continue
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Lake Forecast
4th of July Weekend
Pool Day
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Chances
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino