Community working together to build the history of Augusta brick by brick

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regardless of age, we all love Lego. Competitors got to work to have some fun and show off five Augusta landmarks.

Here’s the artwork and how you can get involved.

Joester White and her son are here for the Lego.

“He’s fascinated by buildings and stuff built out of Lego,” she said.

Families like theirs are building the foundation of a community project.

“You keep adding to it, so by the end of this, we’ll have villages on all these tables,” she said.

The Augusta Museum of History’s Executive Director Nancy Glaser says they wanted to get the community involved in their newest exhibit.

That’s why they set up tables for anyone to come by and add on. It’s all part of ‘The Great Building Showdown.’

“You have to stay to scale, and these are brilliant. All these are brilliant that are out here,” said Glaser.

Competitors recreated five Augusta landmarks using Lego. The recreation of the Sacred Heart won.

“Using Lego, it’s as close as you can get to perfection,” she said.

Glaser is amazed to see how authentic they are.

“It really is a “wow” when you see these things, and the imagination, and what you can do with Lego. I think it’s cool as all get out,” she said.

White’s happy she can get her son involved. They’re getting it started, and she’s looking forward to seeing it when it’s finished.

That exhibit is free and runs through Sunday, July 10. The museum will be open every day until then, even on the Fourth of July.

