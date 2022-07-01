Burke County inmate dies of apparent heart attack

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County jail inmate died Thursday night, according to authorities.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jimmy Wylds said emergency medical crews were called to the Burke County Detention Center at 9:23 p.m. Thursday after an inmate complained of discomfort in his chest.

The inmate collapsed and was slow to respond to verbal commands.

Emergency medical crews arrived on scene at 9:24 p.m. and began CPR.

The inmate was transported to a hospital for continued care.

The inmate, Brian O’Neal Fitzgerald, 51, of Sardis, died at 10:06 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office was notified and preliminary indications are that Fitzgerald died of an apparent heart attack, according to Wylds.

Fitzgerald was being held in the detention center on second-degree Arson charges.

