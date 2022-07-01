Submit Photos/Videos
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake

By Clare Allen and Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Autopsies are scheduled Friday for three siblings who died last week at Clarks Hill Lake.

EARLIER | ‘They were our world’: Family reacts to deaths of three siblings

The siblings were identified as Raven Powell, 22; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also released an incident report about the apparent drownings, which happened sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. June 23 at the Amity Recreation Area, 5782 Thomson Highway.

Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell(WRDW)

The report basically lists the names of the people involved, the date and the location – all information that had already been released.

After authorities received the report of the possible drowning around 9 p.m. last Thursday, the young boys’ bodies were found quickly. Their older sister’s body was found just before 11 p.m.

READ THE GBI INCIDENT REPORT:

