Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Autopsies are scheduled Friday for three siblings who died last week at Clarks Hill Lake.
The siblings were identified as Raven Powell, 22; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also released an incident report about the apparent drownings, which happened sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. June 23 at the Amity Recreation Area, 5782 Thomson Highway.
The report basically lists the names of the people involved, the date and the location – all information that had already been released.
After authorities received the report of the possible drowning around 9 p.m. last Thursday, the young boys’ bodies were found quickly. Their older sister’s body was found just before 11 p.m.
READ THE GBI INCIDENT REPORT:
