Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Autopsies are scheduled Friday for three siblings who died last week at Clarks Hill Lake .

The siblings were identified as Raven Powell, 22; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also released an incident report about the apparent drownings, which happened sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. June 23 at the Amity Recreation Area, 5782 Thomson Highway.

Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell (WRDW)

The report basically lists the names of the people involved, the date and the location – all information that had already been released.

After authorities received the report of the possible drowning around 9 p.m. last Thursday, the young boys’ bodies were found quickly. Their older sister’s body was found just before 11 p.m.

READ THE GBI INCIDENT REPORT:

The area is on the same arm of the lake where best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk drowned a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members. Shontover Kirkland, 32, was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and just last week pleaded guilty in the case.

MORE | Why local lakes, creeks can be so deadly for swimmers

As far as the autopsy for the Powell siblings, we asked the GBI if foul play is a possibility. 

"We have not ruled out anything at this point as the autopsy will hopefully provide us with more information as well as the interviews and other investigative leads we are following," said Pat Morgan of the GBI.

MORE | Safe boating gets Ga. spotlight for holiday weekend

