Augusta celebrates July as Park and Recreation Month
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout July, Augusta is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month with a variety of events.
More than 23 activities are planned, from the Independence Day celebration at the Augusta Common to free tennis, pickleball and disc golf clinics.
The events include (bold items are free):
- July 1: First Friday at the Augusta Common
- July 3: Song Band of Upstate Spartanburg, SC (Candlelight Music) July 4* Independence Day Celebration at the Augusta Common
- July 8: Popup in the Park – Elliott Park
- July 9: Fishing tournament at Mayor’s Fishing Hole
- July 10: 824 Experience (Candlelight Music)
- July 11: National Swimming Pool Day at Fleming Pool
- July 12: Popup in the Park – Sand Hills Community Center
- July 15: Movies at the Augusta Common
- July 16: Tennis Clinic at Newman Tennis Center
- July 17: Lady & Gents (Candlelight Music)
- July 20: Popup in the Park – May Park
- July 21: Battle of the Summer Camps at Diamond Lakes
- July 23: Summer movie at the aquatic center
- July 24: Tre Sound (Candlelight Music)
- July 26: Pickleball clinic at Newman Tennis Center
- July 27: Popup in the Park – Meadowbrook Park
- July 28: Disc golf clinic at Lake Olmstead
- July 30: Fleming pool party
- July 31: Art of Expression (Candlelight Music)
For details on the events, visit https://www.facebook.com/AugustaParksAndRecreation.
