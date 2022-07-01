Augusta celebrates July as Park and Recreation Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout July, Augusta is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month with a variety of events.

More than 23 activities are planned, from the Independence Day celebration at the Augusta Common to free tennis, pickleball and disc golf clinics.

The events include (bold items are free):

July 1: First Friday at the Augusta Common

July 3: Song Band of Upstate Spartanburg, SC (Candlelight Music) July 4* Independence Day Celebration at the Augusta Common

July 8: Popup in the Park – Elliott Park

July 9: Fishing tournament at Mayor’s Fishing Hole

July 10: 824 Experience (Candlelight Music)

July 11: National Swimming Pool Day at Fleming Pool

July 12: Popup in the Park – Sand Hills Community Center

July 15: Movies at the Augusta Common

July 16: Tennis Clinic at Newman Tennis Center

July 17: Lady & Gents (Candlelight Music)

July 20: Popup in the Park – May Park

July 21: Battle of the Summer Camps at Diamond Lakes

July 23: Summer movie at the aquatic center

July 24: Tre Sound (Candlelight Music)

July 26: Pickleball clinic at Newman Tennis Center

July 27: Popup in the Park – Meadowbrook Park

July 28: Disc golf clinic at Lake Olmstead

July 30: Fleming pool party

July 31: Art of Expression (Candlelight Music)

For details on the events, visit https://www.facebook.com/AugustaParksAndRecreation.

