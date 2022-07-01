Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Atlanta police officer helps mom deliver baby in vehicle

APD officer delivers baby
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Talk about going above and beyond! Over the weekend, Atlanta Police Department officers helped a local mother bring her new baby into the world.

On Saturday, police saw a mother and father rushing to the hospital. Officers attempted to escort the family using sirens and lights but quickly realized the couple wasn’t going to make it.

That’s when a veteran APD lieutenant got to the mother’s side and guided her through labor as she delivered a healthy baby boy just moments later.

“The family did an outstanding job, especially mom, and we are extremely happy for them and their new baby boy. A special thank you to our lieutenant for the assistance he provided in such a calm manner. We are proud of his work,” APD said.

According to officers, the mother and baby are doing great.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids
Stay. Social Tap and Table sees success with drag show despite online criticism.
Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

Latest News

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
Kemp extends Georgia’s suspension of fuel tax
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended through July
APD officer delivers baby