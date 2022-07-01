2 earthquakes recorded Thursday night in Kershaw Co. after 2-morning quakes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After two earthquakes were recorded in the morning, two more were recorded Thursday night in Kershaw County.

The first one during the night was a 2.1 magnitude quake centered 3.5 miles north-northeast of Lugoff, and it was reported around 8:45 p.m. The second one was a 1.1 magnitude centered 3.4 miles south of Lugoff at 9:05 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the recent streak of earthquakes in the midlands may be the longest period of consecutive earthquakes in state history.

Previous story:

Two earthquakes were recorded early Thursday morning in Kershaw County. The latest in a series of quakes to impact the Midlands this week.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.4 magnitude quake was detected 3.7 miles south-southwest of Lugoff at 12:23 a.m. Thursday morning.

A second quake measured a 2.02 magnitude a few hours later near Elgin at 5:22 a.m., the USGS said.

The latest quakes came less than a day after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

The quakes make nine in the last 24 hours and make a total of 14 to hit the area since Sunday.

Wednesday saw seven earthquakes hit the region.

The first quake reported on Wednesday measured a 3.5 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the USGS said.

A second quake measuring 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.

Two smaller quakes, a magnitude 1.9 at 3:02 p.m. and a magnitude 1.5 at 3:34 p.m. followed.

Then, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported 1.8 miles east of Elgin at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 3.6 magnitude quake was the strongest documented by the USGS in the area in the last year.

Two smaller quakes followed Wednesday night.

The first, a 1.46 magnitude quake, was recorded at 7:22 p.m. in the same area and a 1.79 magnitude quake followed less than a minute later 4.4 miles south-southwest of Lugoff.

The latest quake adds to the list of quakes in the Midlands that began early Sunday morning when a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Kershaw County at approximately 1:30 a.m. Four aftershocks were recorded over the course of Sunday.

Earthquake activity hasn’t just been limited to the Midlands this week as a 1.2 magnitude quake was recorded near Centerville in Dorchester County early Monday morning.

A map and complete list of earthquakes in South Carolina since 2006 can be found on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ geological survey website.

