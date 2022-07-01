Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a man who was attempting to break into his home.(Oleg_0 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in Southern California are investigating a home invasion where a homeowner shot one of the intruders.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a residence regarding a burglary in progress.

Authorities said homeowner Joe Teague, 93, told dispatch he had several people at gunpoint in his home. Arriving deputies found one of the intruders, 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, suffering found a gunshot wound.

Ortega was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that several people ran away from the man’s home just before authorities arrived.

Investigators reported that several people, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s home when the shooting occurred, and the homeowner was unharmed in the incident.

According to authorities, the 93-year-old was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and returned home. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings

Latest News

After two earthquakes were recorded in the morning, another one was recorded Thursday night in...
2 earthquakes recorded Thursday night in Kershaw Co. after 2-morning quakes
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive
Fort Gordon on Barton Field celebration
Families share the meaning of July Fourth at Ft. Gordon celebration
A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says