Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids
Stay. Social Tap and Table sees success with drag show despite online criticism.
Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
Morning Mix
Spend First Friday in downtown Augusta with a trip to the Book Tavern!
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix: Local events to celebrate Independence Day