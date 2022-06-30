With Sycamore Drive slaying, Augusta crime outbreak continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday in Augusta – the latest victim in an outbreak of violent crimes that have troubled both sides of the Savannah River in recent weeks.

Thursday’s victim was identified as Thaddeus Rodregus Price, a 22-year-old resident of Woodsman Drive, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road.

Bowen says Price was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The fatal shooting happened four days after a Sunday afternoon shooting on Wadley Drive in Aiken left three teenagers dead . One suspect was arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.

Although people are being killed on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

AUGUSTA CRIME OUTBREAK:

We’re on pace to pass last year’s total of homicides in Richmond County. Last year’s total was the lowest in three years, but the sheriff’s office says this comes in waves.

Days into this year’s initial outbreak, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said he was taking “decisive action” to turn back the trend.

Blaming at least part of the problem on gangs, he said this would include:

“Proactive teams conducting operations” in areas recently affected by gang activity and other known high-crime areas.

Road checks in targeted areas.

Installation of 25 high-tech cameras in crime-prone areas to help fight the problem. The cameras can read license plates and match them up with known criminals.

Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson says one of his top priorities is to turn around the trend.

“Crime is rampant in our city. This violence and gang-related violence is a problem. I intend on making sure the sheriff’s office has everything he needs to retain and hire the best officers,” said Johnson.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton says more funding can help crack down on violent crime – possibly by using some COVID aid funds for public safety.

Aside from this week’s killings in Augusta and Aiken, other homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include:

