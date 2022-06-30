With Sycamore Drive slaying, Augusta crime outbreak continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday in Augusta – the latest victim in an outbreak of violent crimes that have troubled both sides of the Savannah River in recent weeks.
Thursday’s victim was identified as Thaddeus Rodregus Price, a 22-year-old resident of Woodsman Drive, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road.
Bowen says Price was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
The fatal shooting happened four days after a Sunday afternoon shooting on Wadley Drive in Aiken left three teenagers dead. One suspect was arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.
Although people are being killed on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard.
We’re on pace to pass last year’s total of homicides in Richmond County. Last year’s total was the lowest in three years, but the sheriff’s office says this comes in waves.
Days into this year’s initial outbreak, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said he was taking “decisive action” to turn back the trend.
Blaming at least part of the problem on gangs, he said this would include:
- “Proactive teams conducting operations” in areas recently affected by gang activity and other known high-crime areas.
- Road checks in targeted areas.
- Installation of 25 high-tech cameras in crime-prone areas to help fight the problem. The cameras can read license plates and match them up with known criminals.
Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson says one of his top priorities is to turn around the trend.
“Crime is rampant in our city. This violence and gang-related violence is a problem. I intend on making sure the sheriff’s office has everything he needs to retain and hire the best officers,” said Johnson.
Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton says more funding can help crack down on violent crime – possibly by using some COVID aid funds for public safety.
Aside from this week’s killings in Augusta and Aiken, other homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include:
- Tammy Mantooth, 57, from Lola, Kansas, was pronounced dead June 23 after being found in the back of a sport utility vehicle at Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive in Augusta. The death os considered suspicious.
- A shooting early June 19 in the 700 block of Broad Street claimed the life of 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va.
- Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was shot dead in the 200 block of Bomba Street in Barnwell. A suspect has been arrested.
- At 10th and Broad Street in downtown Augusta, a shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Logan Etterle early June 12. Two suspects have been arrested.
- Also on June 12, Jakwan Gunter, 19, was found shot dead at 11th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Deputies told News 12 they believe the shooting was gang-related.
- On June 14, Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta, was fatally shot at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Authorities are searching for Ravanell Gomillion, 40, in connection with the slaying.
- On June 3 in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, 34-year-old Lacey Toole was shot dead by her boyfriend John Williams, who then turned the gun on himself.
- On June 2 on Summerhill Avenue, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, then killed himself.
- On May 29, a shooting killed two people – 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn – at a “Freaknik”-themed party being held at a ballpark outside Sandersville, Ga. The shooting is believed to be the result of an altercation.
- Patricia Dent, 65, was strangled to death by her boyfriend Joseph McKinnon, who then buried her body in their yard at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton, authorities say. They learned of her death on May 7 after finding McKinnon dead of a heart attack he suffered while burying Dent.
- A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
- On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
- On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty.
- Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
- JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
- Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.
- Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.
