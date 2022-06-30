Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon

FILE - Phil Mickelson of the United States , second left, waits to play his tee shot on the...
FILE - Phil Mickelson of the United States , second left, waits to play his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FIle)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — LIV Golf’s first U.S. event was set to begin Thursday, with a group of survivors and families who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terror attacks planning to gather at a nearby park to speak out against the Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

The families are speaking out because of what they say are the Saudi connections to the tragic event in 2001. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 were Saudi citizens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadley Drive, Aiken, S.C.
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs

Latest News

The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
CJ Cup on the move again, to Congaree in South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete
Matthew Wolff holds the trophy after winning the 3M Open golf tournament Sunday, July 7, 2019,...
Wolff, Ortiz among the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf
Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the organization's radio broadcast team for...
Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team