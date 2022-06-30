Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — LIV Golf’s first U.S. event was set to begin Thursday, with a group of survivors and families who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terror attacks planning to gather at a nearby park to speak out against the Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

The families are speaking out because of what they say are the Saudi connections to the tragic event in 2001. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 were Saudi citizens.

