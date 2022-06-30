Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

S.C DSS shares resources and options for expecting mothers

By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to the U.S Supreme Court.

But before she was sworn in, the court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states like South Carolina the chance to enforce their own laws on abortion.

South Carolina lawmakers could make the state’s six-week abortion ban even stricter by banning abortions completely, or by removing exceptions to the law. Georgia’s six-week ban is not in effect, but that is expected to change.

We spoke with the Department of Social Services who say expected mothers still have options.

We know this is a hard and stressful time for some parents, but there are resources in both Georgia and South Carolina that can offer support for families having a baby.

MORE | Ga., S.C. officials, candidates react to ruling on abortion

In South Carolina, we’re seeing those strict abortion laws already taking effect. The Department of Social Services in South Carolina says it’s important for parents to know their options before making any life-altering decisions.

“I think it’s just a reminder that there are options out there if you find out you’re pregnant and you’re scared,” said Connely-Anne Ragley, South Carolina DSS.

Safe Haven for Babies, also known as Daniel’s Law, was created after a baby was found buried in a landfill shortly after birth in Allendale County.

MORE | EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

“These are when a mother or a parent can decide to safely abandon their baby,” she said.

The provision applies to infants up to 60 days old. They can’t be harmed, and the person leaving surrendering the child to a safe haven cannot be prosecuted.

“Safe haven is defined by law, by the hospital, hospital outpatient facility, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical or EMS stations, as well as a house of worship,” said Ragley.

Since DSS started tracking data in 2009, parents have surrendered 52 infants. They say just because abortion laws are becoming stricter doesn’t mean more kids will be in foster care.

MORE | Reversal of Roe V. Wade possible impact on Georgia’s Foster Care System

“We can’t make a correlation where we automatically assume a child being born would end up in foster care,” she said.

The agency hopes this resource will encourage parents to make safe and healthy decisions.

“You are very courageous, and you’re worthy, and you’re making the best decision for yourself and the child that you’re carrying,” said Ragley.

On the Georgia side, nothing is official yet with abortion laws as it’s still being taken up in court.

There is a similar law that covers new parents called ‘The Safe Place for Newborns Act’, which is very similar to the one in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs

Latest News

As gas prices decrease, what is the indirect impact of fuel cost?
As gas prices decrease, what is the indirect impact of fuel cost?
Roe v. Wade
Resources for expecting mothers
The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.
Carolina abortion fund expects calls after fetal heartbeat takes effect
These brothers need an adoptive family.
Grant Me Hope | Brothers need an adoptive family where they can thrive