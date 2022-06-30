Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was arrested after authorities learned he used his county fuel card to buy gas for a personal vehicle.

Deputy Tyler Wood was arrested Thursday, the agency said.

The purchase occurred June 21 at a Circle K at 2631 Washington Road, authorities said.

He made two separate transactions — one for his patrol car and the second for a personal vehicle, the agency said.

Wood is charged with financial transaction card fraud and violation of oath of office.

Wood began his employment with the agency in April 2021 and his termination is effective Thursday.

He was was assigned to road patrol.

