Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs

Latest News

I-20
Construction continues on the I-20 Savannah River Bridge project
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
Construction continues on I-20 Savannah River Bridge project
Construction continues on I-20 Savannah River Bridge project
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Tweaked COVID boosters in US must target newer omicron types