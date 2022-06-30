Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police respond to Grayson home 65 times in a year and a half

Two people have been charged for maintaining a disorderly house
KIANTE NELSON AND LASHANAE WRIGHT
KIANTE NELSON AND LASHANAE WRIGHT(GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested in Grayson for maintaining a disorderly house. They have been identified as 19-year-old Kiante Nelson and 21-year-old Lashanae Wright by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Nelson and Wright were arrested on June 29. Police say that between Jan. 1 of last year and June 26 of this year, they responded to a home on Tullifenney Court 65 times for various issues such as noise disturbances, domestic disputes, shootings, and speeding/racing in the community.

Of the roughly 70 citations issued, police say 52 of them were in reference to animal neglect charges pertaining to the appalling living conditions of the home that included blood, feces, urine, and drug-related objects spread throughout.

The property owner, Progress Residential in Alpharetta, also received 5 citations related to the activity at the residence.

One of the incidents was a shooting on June 26. Police say two groups of people were arguing in front of the home. During the fight, multiple people on both sides began firing their weapons at each other. Two people were injured and nearby homes were damaged.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids
Stay. Social Tap and Table sees success with drag show despite online criticism.
Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

Latest News

George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in the District of...
SC man enters guilty pleas on Capitol riot charges, accused of letting mob inside rotunda
Laura Warren
Blessing boxes helping local families during food crisis
After two earthquakes were recorded in the morning, another one was recorded Thursday night in...
2 earthquakes recorded Thursday night in Midlands after 2-morning quakes
Fort Gordon on Barton Field celebration
Families share the meaning of July Fourth at Ft. Gordon celebration
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges