Parents of girl who died in Loganville fire arrested on Appalachian Trail

WILLIAM AND CARINA MCCUE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED
WILLIAM AND CARINA MCCUE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parents of the children who died in the Loganville house fire on Easter Sunday have been arrested, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a press release, 47-year-old William Linn McCue and 38-year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue were arrested on the Appalachian Trail by Fugitive Unit detectives.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for parents of 10-year-old Loganville girl who died in house fire

They have been interviewed by Special Victim Unit detectives and have been booked into jail where they are being held without bond. They have been charged with cruelty to children.

The McCue’s 10-year-old daughter, Zoey McCue, died in the fire and it was determined that the fire was started by her 15-year-old brother.

Investigators discovered that the 10-year-old girl had been sleeping on a wooden board balanced on a bathtub in a windowless bathroom. She died in that spot during the fire.

The other children in the family had evidence of abuse when they were examined by doctors after the fire. One child had healing lacerations on his back that he said were left by a belt and another little boy had a human bite mark on his inner thigh.

The condition of the house before the fire was unsanitary and the children had not attended school in quite some time.

