One dead in Sycamore Drive shooting

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office say deputies responded to a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road.

The coroner says the victim was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.

The identity of the person will be released when a family has been notified.

We will provide updates as we learn more details about the incident.

