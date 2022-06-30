One dead in Sycamore Drive shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office say deputies responded to a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road.

The coroner says the victim was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.

The identity of the person will be released when a family has been notified.

