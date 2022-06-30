Submit Photos/Videos
One dead after early morning shooting in Augusta

One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Augusta.
By WRDW Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Augusta.

Richmond County deputies say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Sycamore drive and Alpine road.

Authorities say the person was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on scene at 2:03 a.m.

The identity of the person is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we continue to learn more.

