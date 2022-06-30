One dead after early morning shooting in Augusta
One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Augusta.
Jun. 30, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. -One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Augusta.
Richmond County deputies say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Sycamore drive and Alpine road.
Authorities say the person was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on scene at 2:03 a.m.
The identity of the person is still unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with us as we continue to learn more.
