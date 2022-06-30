Submit Photos/Videos
Mother fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller in NYC

Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller. (SPECTRUM NEWS NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

The woman was near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said in statement. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area, said on Twitter that the victim was the child’s mother.

Police said the infant was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

