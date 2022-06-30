A look into protesting rights in the United States

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is likely that after Roe v. Wade was overturned that there will be protesters all across the nation.

As protesters gather to support or speak out against the 5-4 Roe v. Wade decision, the American Civil Liberties Union wants Americans to know their rights to protest.

Protests that involve marching through streets mean traffic must be blocked off and streets closed during the event. They also say it’s important for organizers to get a permit first.

Teresa Nelson, ACLU legal director of Minnesota, explains protesting is a civil right under the First Amendment, which protects the freedom of speech and assembly.

Getting a permit and putting safety first can help protect you before going to any protest gatherings.

