Local man convicted of beating his mother into a coma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury this week convicted a local man of beating his 62-year-old mother into a coma.

District Attorney Jared Williams said Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated assault – family violence.

After learning that she planned to evict him from her home, the Shirley beat his mother into a coma, causing traumatic brain injury, Williams said.

After nearly a week in a medically induced coma, his mother never regained memory of the events. Unrelated to the injuries, she died just over a year later.

Shirley was sentenced to 20 years for the aggravated assault, with the first 12 to be served in confinement, according to Williams, who cited drugs and mental illness as playing roles in the case.

