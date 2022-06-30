Local artist continues to give new life to old murals around Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You don’t have to go far to find beauty in downtown Augusta.

A local artist, Addison Niday, has been working on repainting old Coca-Cola murals in the Augusta area. What’s even cooler than the nostalgia of the old logos is that he’s paying for all of this out of his own pocket.

‘Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company’ is what the mural at Fifth and Reynolds used to display. Decades passed, and the paint faded.

“I wasn’t prepared for Augusta to lose this mural because this is a treasure,” said Niday.

Last week, he took it upon himself to bring it back to life. Niday spent a few nights working to restore one of the murals, and now it’s done.

“I knew that if I didn’t do it, we were going to lose it, and I didn’t want to lose it. I want the murals to last forever. I wanted to bring it back to life,” he said.

Since then, Niday has repainted another Coca-Cola mural in Harlem, on north Louisville Street, near the Harlem Museum and Welcome Center.

Niday says since his murals appeared on the news last week, he has had hundreds of requests from all over Georgia to restore coke murals. His next project will be in downtown Augusta, at a coffee shop.

If you want to check his work or donate for his supplies, visit Garden City Lettering | Addison Niday (artbyaddison.com).

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.