Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local artist continues to give new life to old murals around Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You don’t have to go far to find beauty in downtown Augusta.

A local artist, Addison Niday, has been working on repainting old Coca-Cola murals in the Augusta area. What’s even cooler than the nostalgia of the old logos is that he’s paying for all of this out of his own pocket.

‘Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company’ is what the mural at Fifth and Reynolds used to display. Decades passed, and the paint faded.

MORE | 'Dear Tooth Fairy': Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight

“I wasn’t prepared for Augusta to lose this mural because this is a treasure,” said Niday.

Last week, he took it upon himself to bring it back to life. Niday spent a few nights working to restore one of the murals, and now it’s done.

MORE | Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with kidney cancer

“I knew that if I didn’t do it, we were going to lose it, and I didn’t want to lose it. I want the murals to last forever. I wanted to bring it back to life,” he said.

Since then, Niday has repainted another Coca-Cola mural in Harlem, on north Louisville Street, near the Harlem Museum and Welcome Center.

Niday says since his murals appeared on the news last week, he has had hundreds of requests from all over Georgia to restore coke murals. His next project will be in downtown Augusta, at a coffee shop.

If you want to check his work or donate for his supplies, visit Garden City Lettering | Addison Niday (artbyaddison.com).

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Sycamore Drive slaying victim identified
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs

Latest News

Carla Burroughs and Jasmine Williams
Augusta graduates selected as Bank of America leaders
American flag
Celebrate with the family at these local Independence Day events
Tooth fairy note
Tooth Fairy note from GSP pilot
Lena's missing tooth
‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight