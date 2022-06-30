Submit Photos/Videos
LaGrange TikTok star arrested on child exploitation, porn charges

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A TikTok-famous LaGrange woman has been arrested after warrants were issued by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an incident where the woman allegedly exposed herself to minors. A recent video showed 30-year-old TikTok star Kylie Strickland talking to two young boys and then flashing them while in a pool during a live recording.

Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia.

Investigators were able to work in conjunction with Troup County Sheriff’s Office personnel after this case had originally been reported to that agency. The incident had occurred in Pike County, therefore, the investigation was transferred to that sheriff’s office.

Strickland is currently incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing.

