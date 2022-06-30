Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a highly visible and proactive effort, Richmond County deputies are working to turn back a tide of deadly shootings that claimed their latest victim early Thursday.

Thursday’s victim, Thaddeus Rodregus Price, 22, of Augusta, was shot just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree vowed to confront a wave of shootings that’s been plaguing the CSRA since mid-April.

Some of those efforts were visible Wednesday night in the form of roadblock checkpoints in problem areas. They were part of the multi-agency Operation GRACE – for Gang Resistance and Community Engagement.

On Wednesday night, the agencies set up roadblocks at Bungalow and Richmond Hill roads and at White and Kissingbower roads. Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said authorities made numerous arrests and recovered illegal drugs and guns.

Although roadblock safety checks were targeted traffic safety due to the upcoming July Fourth holiday weekend, “these checks have the residual effect of curbing gun violence, gang activity and related drug trafficking,” Clayton said.

“Our proactive teams comprised of these agencies were also operating in our hot spot areas and numerous contacts/arrests were made concerning drugs and/or weapons,” he said.

The numbers from Wednesday night’s checkpoints speak for themselves:

140 community contacts

229 traffic stops

118 citations

132 warnings

29 arrests

24 drug cases

Eight felony cases

11 guns

16 DUI cases

Five warrants

Six pursuits

Of the drugs found, authorities seized 2,745 grams of marijuana, 5.6 grams of cocaine, 67.8 grams of methamphetamine, 128 oxycodone pills and 49 alprazolam pills.

Participating agencies included the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; FBI: federal Bureau if Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service. Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Price was killed four days after a Sunday afternoon shooting on Wadley Drive in Aiken left three teenagers dead . One suspect was arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.

Although people are being killed on both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the CSRA furing the outbreak of violence, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

We’re on pace to pass last year’s total of homicides in Richmond County. Last year’s total was the lowest in three years, but the sheriff’s office says this comes in waves.

Days into the initial outbreak, Roundtree said he was taking “decisive action” to turn back the trend. Blaming at least part of the problem on gangs, he pledged to initiate “proactive teams conducting operations” in areas affected by gangs. He also rolled out plans to install 25 high-tech cameras that can read license plates and match them up with known criminals.

He also pledged checkpoints like Wednesday night’s operation.

Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson says one of his top priorities is to turn around the crime trend.

“Crime is rampant in our city. This violence and gang-related violence is a problem. I intend on making sure the sheriff’s office has everything he needs to retain and hire the best officers,” said Johnson.

Clayton says more funding can help crack down on violent crime – possibly by using some COVID aid funds for public safety.

