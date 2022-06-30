Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain and storm chances each day with below-average high temperatures.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will sit parked over the southeast through the end of this week, meaning we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and periods of wet weather. High temperatures have struggled to reach into the mid-80s for most locations with overnight lows expected to bottom out right around 70 degrees once again. There is a low risk for flash flooding in southern and eastern counties in the CSRA through this evening, so if you live in a flood prone area be aware. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph and easterly outside of storms the next few days.

There is still a decent chance for scattered showers and storms both today and Friday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head into the July 4th weekend but a few showers still look possible. Rain totals will range from 0.75″ - 1.50″ through Sunday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. We definitely could use the rain with all of the CSRA under some kind of drought level. Keep it here for updates.

