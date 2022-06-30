Work continues on I-20 Savannah River bridge project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction is continuing at the I-20 Savannah River bridge project.

Thursday night, they’re putting in new beams for the canal bridge.

We went to see how construction is going and when we can see it finished.

“This is very exciting to see progress coming,” said Assistant Project Manager Adam Steele.

Crews are getting the new westbound side ready using a robotic machine to pave the road.

“It’ll come over the concrete, vibrate it out, and then you have a finishing crew behind them. Their job is to make sure all your edges are in. They go ahead and smooth the concrete out,” he said.

The new road is close to a foot taller.

“You want to try to make the smoothest roadway possible. Less hills to travel up,” said Steele.

Project Manager Daniel Monroe says the new bridge will be taller than the old one for safety. Crews have spent months getting the old road ready for paving.

He says there have been challenges along the way, but he’s happy to see progress.

“The same constraints everybody else is facing, trucking, labor, supply chain issues, it takes a little longer than we’d anticipate being able to get together, but like any job, you just keep driving forward,” he said.

As they keep moving forward, Monroe says it won’t be long before cars are driving on it.

He believes they’ll have cars on the new westbound road in mid-August and the new bridge by October. He says the project should be finished about a year from now.

