Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CJ Cup on the move again, to Congaree in South Carolina

The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday(Michael Ciaglo | Congaree)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The CJ Cup is on the move again in America.

This year the elite fall golf event originally held in South Korea is going from Las Vegas to South Carolina. The PGA Tour says the CJ Cup in South Carolina will be played at Congaree Golf Club. It’s about an hour inland from Hilton Head and last year hosted the Palmetto Championship. The CJ Cup started on Jeju Island in South Korea until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel.

It was played at Shadow Creek north of Las Vegas in 2020 and The Summit Club in Las Vegas last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadley Drive, Aiken, S.C.
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs

Latest News

FILE - Phil Mickelson of the United States , second left, waits to play his tee shot on the...
Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete
Matthew Wolff holds the trophy after winning the 3M Open golf tournament Sunday, July 7, 2019,...
Wolff, Ortiz among the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf
Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the organization's radio broadcast team for...
Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team