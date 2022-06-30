CJ Cup on the move again, to Congaree in South Carolina

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The CJ Cup is on the move again in America.

This year the elite fall golf event originally held in South Korea is going from Las Vegas to South Carolina. The PGA Tour says the CJ Cup in South Carolina will be played at Congaree Golf Club. It’s about an hour inland from Hilton Head and last year hosted the Palmetto Championship. The CJ Cup started on Jeju Island in South Korea until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel.

It was played at Shadow Creek north of Las Vegas in 2020 and The Summit Club in Las Vegas last year.

