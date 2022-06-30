Blessing boxes helping local families during food crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day, the price of goods increases and food insecurity is on everyone’s minds with rising inflation.

We caught up with a local program working to fight hunger in the CSRA.

Food is the epicenter of the dining table, but for many, how it gets there is changing.

“A lot of people just can’t stretch that dollar far enough to pay for their groceries,” said Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest Food Pantry CEO.

It’s why employees with Generac in Aiken are stocking the shelves of a new blessing box in Edgefield behind Piedmont Technical College.

“It could be somebody who needs baby formula because they don’t have baby formula or somebody who needs the last three days of their month covered, or an elderly person who is on a fixed income,” said Jane Thompson, Blessing Boxes Aiken.

Each blessing box is filled with non-perishables, hygiene products, and other essentials.

In 2016, there were three blessing boxes in the CSRA, now there are 82.

“It means that it’s working,” she said.

Golden Harvest fills stomachs across 25 counties, and they say the influx of orders hasn’t slowed down.

“We’ve got about a 30% increase on our website of people that are visiting what’s called our ‘food finder’. We’re also seeing a huge increase at our soup kitchen downtown, especially more families with children,” said Breitmann.

In June, the YMCA fed more than 400 families, a 34 percent jump since May. All to help put a dent in food insecurity in the two-state.

Thompson said: “When we have people who are hungry or people who are homeless in our community, if we don’t take care of them, we can’t grow as a community economically.”

People can stock a blessing box through Feasters Foods in downtown Aiken or drop it in one of the 82 locations. It’s a take what you need, leave what you can policy.

Volunteers are also always welcome at Golden Harvest.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.