Augusta graduates selected as Bank of America leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two A.R. Johnson Magnet School students were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders for 2022.

Carla Burroughs and Jasmine Williams, graduates of A.R. Johnson Magnet School, who were selected for the program earlier this month.

Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program has recognized focused juniors and seniors every year. The students selected work closely with nonprofit organizations to learn skills needed within the workplace.

During an eight-week internship, Burroughs and Williams will be working with the Golden Harvest Food Bank. They will be learning workplace skills, leadership, and civic engagement, which includes meal preparation and tracking social media stories for the media department.

The Golden Harvest Food Bank was founded in 1982 and provides grocery products to the hungry throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

“We are extremely grateful for Bank of America’s partnership and unwavering support of our mission,” says Amy Breitmann, president of Golden Harvest Food Bank. “We are thrilled to have Jasmine and Carla on our team this summer and have been impressed by their dedication and willingness to learn.”

Both students were selected for their active involvement within their school and community.

“We recognize young adults are the future of Augusta, which is why programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the workforce,” says Ora Parish, president of Bank of America Greater Augusta/Aiken.

Burroughs and Williams are among 300 students nationwide selected as Bank of America Leaders this year.

