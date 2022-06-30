“An attack on one is an attack on all” Biden speaks at NATO summit

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden was the NATO summit in Madrid to tout the United States’ biggest military expansion in Europe since the cold war. The historic move was a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Said Biden, “Putin thought he could break the transatlantic Alliance. He tried to weaken us, expected our resolve to fracture, but he’s getting exactly what he did not want.”

Biden announced the U.S. will add to the 100,000 troops it now has in Europe and set up a permanent army headquarters base in Poland. He said there is more aid to come.

“We provided Ukraine with nearly $7 billion in security assistance, since I took office. The next few days, we intend to announce more than $800 million more.”

President Biden also said this week’s summit was about strengthening the alliance, meeting today’s challenges and preparing for tomorrow’s threats. To that end NATO will be formally inviting Sweden and Finland to join, which Biden says will strengthen NATO and provide greater security for both countries.

Joe Biden stated, “an attack on one is an attack on all, and we will defend every inch of NATO territory, every inch of NATO territory.”

While on the international stage the president made news on the domestic front. He said he would support an exception to the Senate’s filibuster rules to help codify Roe v Wade and protect abortion rights.

That would be an uphill battle. Two democrats, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Synema, have firmly said they will not support changing the senate’s rules.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.