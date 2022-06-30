3rd rabid animal in a week discovered in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second rabid raccoon in a week has been found in the Augusta area.

The latest one reported was found June 26 in Columbia County in the area of Columbia Road and Maple Creek Drive in Martinez.

It came on the heels of a dead rabid raccoon that was found June 21 in a yard in the Meadowbrook area of Augusta .

And across the Savannah River in South Carolina, a bat found last week near Old Nail Road in Aiken County tested positive for rabies .

Amid the cases, health officials recommend the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

In Richmond County, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to the Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 or Augusta Animal Services at 706-790-6836.

In Columbia County, if you have any information or suspect other animals are exhibiting abnormal signs in this area, please contact the Columbia County Health Department at 706- 868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-541-4077.

