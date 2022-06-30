Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

11-year-old fundraising to bring financial literacy bus to Georgia kids

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - What were you doing at 11 years old?

If you are anything like me, 11-year-old looked nothing like it does for Caden Harris.

“I have written three books,” said Caden.

”Hello, my name is Kennedi. I am 12 years old and I develop my very own line of kids supplements,” said Caden’s sister, 12-year-old Kennedi Harris.

”We run multiple companies. We have a couple of real estate companies, we have a home health company and we recently launched an aviation company and a publishing company. I have written 36 books,” said Caden and Kennedi’s dad, Dr. Sean J. Harris.

The dreams in this family are big and so are the results.

”My business helps kids learn about financial literacy in a fun and interactive way!” said Caden.

Caden is a CEO and an author. He is also about two weeks away from his biggest project yet. He bought a bus.

Yes, this 11-year-old bought a ten thousand dollar bus.

”They think that my parents bought it or it was handed down to me but I bought it with my own money,” said Caden.

The bus is being transformed into a mobile financial literacy classroom for Georgia kids.

”It will have a mock bank, a mock grocery store, and even a mock stock exchange,” said Caden.

Kids will learn how to create a budget, deposit and withdraw money even buy and sell stocks.

”We don’t have to wait until we are adults to learn what an asset, a liability, a dividend, a loan. We can learn about those things now,” said Caden.

The bus is getting worked on now. Caden has been fundraising to finish the interior. He is about 10 thousand dollars away from his goal.

Help Caden Fundraise

This all feels like very serious stuff for an 11-year-old so I asked Caden what he likes to do for fun. Apparently, the kid does a little karate too!

Caden Teaches
K-lock Products: Support Kennedi Harris
Dr. Sean J Harris

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings
Tyler Wood
Richmond County deputy arrested over use of fuel card
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids
Stay. Social Tap and Table sees success with drag show despite online criticism.
Evans restaurant sees success after online backlash over drag show

Latest News

11-year-old brings financial literacy to Georgia kids
11-year-old brings financial literacy to Georgia kids
Coke Mural Augusta
Local artist continues to give new life to old murals around Augusta
Carla Burroughs and Jasmine Williams
Augusta graduates selected as Bank of America leaders
American flag
Celebrate with the family at these local Independence Day events