With no answer, deadly hit-and-run still troubles local family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four months after a hit-and-run crash killed a local man, grief and unanswered questions are holding his family hostage.

Weeds and tall grass are covering scene where Jerry McKinnon was hit and killed on Coleman Avenue.

“I do wish somebody would come forward with legit information,” said Jessica Brittingham, McKinnon’s cousin.

The family has posted a photo and small memorial for McKinnon at the site of his death.

“That’s our plan is for them to see who they took from us every day,” Brittingham said.

The family says new information is offering a glimmer of light in the case.

“It feels a little better now that we know a little more, but I won’t feel all the way better until they get them, until we get whoever this person is,” Brittingham said.

McKinnon’s brother says investigators tell him the vehicle is likely a Honda or an Acura sport utility vehicle with a pearl blue color. It could have been made between 2010 and 2022.

The family says the paint was found on the clothes McKinnon was wearing.

“Somebody’s got to be held accountable for what they did,” Brittingham said.

The family says there’s still a $3,600 reward out there for any information regarding this case. The family says to contact Crimestoppers if you know anything.

In previous hit-and-run cases, law enforcement officers described how hard these cases are to solve with no video evidence or witnesses.

“This isn’t a main highway. This is a road that not many people know about unless they know the area,” Brittingham said.

McKinnon’s family says they’re not stopping until justice is served.

“We’re still coming after you,” Brittingham said. “It may not be as vocal right now, but we’re still going to get you. Period.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.