Why are more Ga. pet owners surrendering their animals to shelters?

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Rising costs are hitting families hard in the two-state region, and it’s causing them to surrender their pets.

This is a last resort for pet owners.

Many try to get them with friends and family, but now animal shelters are seeing an increase.

In places like Chatham County, the number of dogs being surrendered has almost doubled from last year.

County officials are starting to get concerned as the number of adoptions have stayed the same and dogs are having to stay at the shelter for an extended period.

“We can give playtime in the yard, we can do those things, we make Kongs with peanut butter in them to help stimulate their minds, but it is a kennel situation, not ideal for dogs to live in long term and as we see, some dogs can mentally deteriorate the longer they stay here,” said Dr. Jake Harper, Chatham County Animal Services director.

Harper says he has never seen it this bad, and this is not just a Chatham County issue but something shelters across the state are seeing. And they are asking for your help.

