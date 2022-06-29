What the Tech: Tips for passenger-friendly holiday travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 42 million people will hit the road over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Despite high gas prices, car travel is expected to hit an all-time record.

And you may have your road trip planned to perfection, but if your passengers aren’t happy, no one is going to be happy. Instead of tossing the kids a device for hours of Tiktok, try something a little old-fashioned.

You can turn off cellular and let the kids color. April coloring is one coloring book app.

It’s like paint-by-numbers. There are dozens of images to choose from, and new pictures every day. Rather than just tapping on a section to paint, you use your finger as a paintbrush. It’s free for a limited number of pages and super relaxing.

If the kids plan to watch movies or shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, download them before you leave home. Both streaming services offer dozens of shows and movies you can download to a device to watch without needing to connect to the internet. It’ll also keep playing even if you lose a 5G signal.

Do the same with music on Spotify, Amazon and Apple. Download playlists ahead of time.

On the highway, you may lose a connection as you move from one cell tower to another, and you may hit areas with no cellular service. If that happens, try turning on airplane mode for a second or two and turning it off again. This forces your device to search for the nearest and best cell tower signal.

And if you use Waze as a GPS, you can change the voice that delivers turn-by-turn directions.

Young kids might enjoy the voice of a cartoon dog or cat, or cartoon character. If you’re the type who doesn’t need someone else telling them where to turn, you can record your own voice.

To save money, dive into those Waze settings and turn on speed monitoring to avoid a surprising blue light in the rear view mirror, and don’t forget the Gasbuddy app, too.

