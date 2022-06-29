Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Virtual reality nurse training at AU aims for real-world results

Virtual reality in AU nursing instruction
Virtual reality in AU nursing instruction(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have an Oculus or virtual reality device at home, you know how much fun it can be.

But Augusta University is using it as a tool to teach nursing students the difference between empathy and sympathy when it comes to end-of-life care.

MORE | Caregiver crunch continues across the river region

Instead of their students apologizing for a situation, instructors want them to feel more like the patient.

“That’s empathy, and that is what we are doing with virtual reality,” said Dr. Lynsey Steinberg, board-certified medical illustrator at AU.

It’s a collaboration between the College of Nursing and the Center for Instructional Innovation. They all had the same goal: to teach empathy without the outside noise.

“What we felt was the most important thing was providing a safe environment where the students could be immersed in an end-of-life experience but in a safe place,” said Dr. Elena Prendergast, assistant professor of nursing at Augusta University College of Nursing.

It’s all part of Project LIVE – Learning through Interprofessional Virtual Experiences.

Students start with a test run with dummies and then the VR experience, interacting with the patient who is dying and family members under immense stress.

MORE | AU adds $2.24 billion, 21,000 jobs to Ga. economy, report finds

“They didn’t know the person who was acting as the actual family member, so it made it that much more real sitting there actually looking into someone’s eyes who is looking directly at them seeking an answer,” Predergast said.

Mary Lirette is a communications student who played the role of a family member. She lost her own mother two years ago.

“I think it’s important in calming down the patient when they are worried about their family member looking a certain way and then how to treat the family if they do not talk much,” she said.

They’re using technology to help students learn more about real care.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadley Drive, Aiken, S.C.
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs

Latest News

Mosquitoes aren’t a problem yet in region, but they could become one
MCG student
$9M donation aims to get more medical staff in rural Georgia counties
The Monkeypox virus
CDC activates Emergency Operations Center for monkeypox
A dog came into contact with a rabid bat (not this one). (Source: Pixabay)
Bat tests positive for rabies in Aiken County