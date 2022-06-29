Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Saluda County deputies arrest man in connection with vehicle theft

A suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle.
A suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle.(Saluda County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On June 28, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle being stolen at a Food Lion.

According to deputies they later tracked down the car.

Investigators say Joshua Sharpe is the person responsible for the theft and was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Sharpe was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and later also charged of possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and simple possession of Marijuana.

Sharpe is currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Wadley Drive, Aiken, S.C.
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says

Latest News

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Kemp, Abrams tied in latest Quinnipac University poll
Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquake felt as far away as Augusta
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions IT employee Nicole Arnold interviews one of nearly 300 job...
If you need a job, here are some hiring events in the next few days