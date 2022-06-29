Submit Photos/Videos
Safe boating gets Ga. spotlight ahead of holiday weekend

Clarks Hill Lake(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past month, we’ve reported on at least six drownings, including three at Clarks Hill Lake last week.

With so many people headed out to the lake this weekend, local and state agencies are teaming up to keep things as safe as possible.

On top of keeping swimmers safe, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it’s also cracking down on boaters operating a vessel the influence.

The Coast Guard says 489 people drowned in lakes last year, and 399 of them weren’t wearing a life jacket.

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources is rolling out Operation Dry Water to let people know if you get behind the wheel of a boat drunk, you are at risk of being charged with driving under the influence.

The agency is pulling resources from all over the state to make sure there are enough offices to patrol the lakes this weekend.

And the agency will have three boats out on Clarks Hill Lake.

“The tragedies that happen on our waterways because individuals choose to boat while impaired are preventable,” says Col. Thomas Barnard, director of the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division. “As law enforcement, it is our job to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our recreational boaters and paddlers.”

Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.

