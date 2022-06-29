Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club

(PGA of America)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The CJ Cup will be contested at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. this October, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday.

The tournament was launched as Korea’s first official PGA Tour tournament in 2017. It was relocated to the United States due to the challenges of COVID-19.

This will be the first time the CJ Cup will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club in 2021.

“Thanks to the tremendous commitment from CJ Group, the PGA TOUR is thrilled to bring THE CJ CUP in South Carolina to the United States this October,” said Christian Hardy, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, International. “This event has provided a great platform on which to showcase golf’s top Korean players, and we are confident that Congaree will once again serve as a fantastic venue for hosting one of the TOUR’s premier tournaments.”

The tournament will be renamed the CJ Cup in South Carolina and will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea.

The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedEx Cup points list and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

The tournament will be played the week of October 17-23.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake seismograph.
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Pamala Graves, 59.
Woman arrested in death of 15-month-old who tested positive for drugs
Aiken crime
Aiken drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles

Latest News

FILE - Phil Mickelson of the United States , second left, waits to play his tee shot on the...
Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
CJ Cup on the move again, to Congaree in South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete
Matthew Wolff holds the trophy after winning the 3M Open golf tournament Sunday, July 7, 2019,...
Wolff, Ortiz among the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf